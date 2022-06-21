AEW's Wheeler Yuta discusses how a WWE legend helped design Blackpool Combat Club's merchandise

AEW star Wheeler Yuta recently opened up about the origins of the now-famous t-shirt made for the Blackpool Combat Club. He revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry helped with its design.

Yuta joined forces with William Regal, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson on the April 8th, 2022, edition of AEW Rampage. He had to earn the respect of the three former WWE stars before joining the faction. Since then, the club has gone on a hot streak in singles, tag team, and trios competition.

Speaking with Brandon Walker on Rasslin' with Barstool Sports, Yuta discussed how the group aims to win by any means necessary. When it was pointed out that former WWE stable "Nation of Domination" used that same slogan, Yuta revealed a unique piece of backstage trivia.

"Mark Henry does like me. He suggested that shirt, the BCC shirt. That I wrote in my own blood, that we did it that way." (H/T Fightful).

Mark Henry has been a critical backstage figure in AEW since joining the company in 2021. Whether it is his commentary on Dark: Elevation or his signature split-screen interviews on Rampage, All Elite Wrestling, and its talent have most certainly benefited from having The World's Strongest Man in their ranks.

Wheeler Yuta and the Blackpool Combat Club have a big weekend coming up at Forbidden Door

The violent stable has only been around for a few months. However, this Sunday's Forbidden Door pay-per-view is shaping to be one of the most important nights in the faction's short history.

At the time of writing, Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley will be in action at the show. Moxley will take on NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship. At the same time, Yuta will team up with Eddie Kingston and Shota Umino to take on Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki.

On the other hand, Danielson is scheduled to make his first on-screen appearance since Double or Nothing on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. He will address his potential participation in Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts.

NJPW's Zack Sabre Jr. recently called out Danielson for a bout that technical wrestling fans eagerly want to see. But will the match be announced? Tune in to AEW Dynamite this week to find out.

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far