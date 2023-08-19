When AEW's Cash Wheeler punched Bret Hart's attacker at his Hall of Fame ceremony

Cash Wheeler is in the news for all the wrong reasons currently. Back in 2019, Wheeler grabbed headlines for doing something that went viral later on social media.

It all went down during the 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony for Bret 'The Hitman' Hart. As Bret was about to wind down his in-ring speech, a man broke security and was about to attack Bret. The man got in physical contact with Bret until several wrestlers at the venue rounded the man up. Wheeler was seen raining punches on the man in footage later shared over the internet.

The Hall of Fame ceremony is one of the most prestigious events in WWE. The skirmish in 2019 did create quite a storm. However, this was not the first time a person from the crowd tried to intervene in WWE programming, but the incident was unusual as it did not go down on a fight night.

Cash Wheeler's current legal issues stem from a driving incident

Cash Wheeler was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. Wheeler is out of prison at the moment, but it is clear that a police report was filed.

This comes as a headache for Tony Khan, who is currently gearing up for the upcoming edition of All In. Wheeler is one-half of the tag team champions FTR, poised to go up against the Young Bucks.

According to reports, Cash can travel to London for All In as his passport has not been impounded.

Cash Wheeler made his debut in 2005 and was with WWE from 2014 to 2020. Since then, he's been with AEW and has signed multi-year contracts with the company. The FTW-Young Bucks feud is red hot right now and one of the major attractions at the All In PPV.

