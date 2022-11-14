When AEW star Chris Jericho lost control and assaulted major WWE Superstar with a toolbox

Chris Jericho has had numerous feuds across his 30-year-long career, but one of his most heated battles was during his WCW tenure against future WWE Champion Rey Mysterio.

In 1998, after the Lionheart defeated the legendary Eddie Guerrero at WCW Thunder, he became the number-one contender for the Cruiserweight Championship. Soon after, Jericho took on reigning champion Rey Mysterio Jr. at that year's Souled Out pay-per-view on January 24, 1998.

After a heated back-and-forth, Chris Jericho emerged victorious by countering Mysterio's a top-rope hurricanrana and transitioning it into his Liontamer finisher, earning the victory via submission. Despite picking up the win, the crowd quickly turned against the new WCW Cruiserweight Champion, resulting in him snapping and threatening the audience by giving them something to boo.

Unfortunately for the ultimate underdog, the Lionheart's victory celebration quickly turned into a ruthless assault. Chris Jericho then proceeded to stomp Mysterio in the nearby turnbuckle before grabbing a nearby toolbox and ramming it into the star's knee and leg.

This officially resulted in the future AEW World Champion turning heel and would be looked back onto as one of his greatest feuds.

Did Chris Jericho and Rey Mysterio ever continue their heated feud during their joint tenures in WWE?

The two veterans during the celebration of Jericho's IWGP Intercontinental World Championship victory

Today, the two veterans are largely considered legends in the pro-wrestling future and are enjoying what's likely to be their last few years as active competitors in the Squared Circle. But did they ever cross paths while in WWE?

During their 2009 run with WWE, Rey Mysterio and Chris Jericho came face-to-face yet again. By this point, Y2J was one of the biggest heels in the promotion and quickly turned his gaze to the biggest babyface in WWE, the Intercontinental Champion Rey Mysterio.

The two athletes then went to war in a handful of back-and-forth clashes before Chris Jericho walked away with the title during a No-Holds-Barred match on SmackDown. Eventually, Mysterio would recapture the belt at WWE The Bash in a "Mask vs. Title" match.

The two veterans might very well never meet again in the Squared Circle, as the two seem to be very busy within their two opposing promotions. Despite this, both AEW and WWE fans can always look back at two massive feuds involving the two veterans of the industry.

