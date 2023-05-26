Let's look at when former WWE Superstar The Big Show (aka Paul Wight) named his top three strongest wrestlers in the Stamford-based promotion.

In 2016, during an episode of WWE's Table for Three, the seven-foot giant sat down to converse and dine with "The World's Strongest Man," Mark Henry, and the "Big Red Machine," Kane (aka Glenn Jacobs).

During the episode, the three stars discussed a plethora of topics. Wight was often asked who he thinks is the strongest wrestler in WWE. His list comprised both Henry and Kane. The third name was none other than 16-time World Champion John Cena:

“I get asked that question a lot, ‘Who’s the strongest you have ever worked with?’ My tops are Mark Henry, John Cena, and Kane (not just because he’s sitting here). When I go by strength, it’s guys you work with in the ring and their stability. There’s a lot of guys that are strong and can throw weight. But they are not functionally strong at holding you or carrying," Paul Wight said. [00:00 - 00:22]

Big Show shares his experience of being carried by John Cena, and the two other WWE Hall of Famer

Continuing with his list, Big Show provided the reason why these three superstars topped his list. He mentioned that all three stars made it look easy to carry a 500-pound giant:

"And I know who’s picked me up in the past, who’s had me. When you (Kane) pick me up, it’s like, ‘alright, you want to slam me now, or you just going to walk around and pose with me?’ I can hear him laughing under his freaking mask because he knows it’s driving me up a wall. This one (Mark Henry) over here gives me a World’s Strongest Slam on a table. And then Cena, when he picks me up for the AA, I can order a pizza, call out for food. He is so strong and stable you’re like, ‘Oh man, I knew this is awesome.’” [00:23 - 01:00]

It is to be noted that John Cena's first singles title in WWE came by defeating the giant.

