When Bray Wyatt pitched the idea of a "Chainsaw match" against WWE Hall of Famer 

Bray Wyatt once pitched the idea of a Chainsaw match against a celebrated WWE Hall of Famer.

Wrestling legend Sting, currently in AEW, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the Class of 2016. The Icon made his debut for the company in 2014 when he showed up at Survivor Series. He attacked Team Authority, costing them victory in the traditional five-on-five elimination match.

After the bout, the Vigilante dropped Triple H with a Scorpion Death Drop, planting the seeds for a blockbuster match between The Game and himself at WrestleMania 31. The AEW star's in-ring career later ended at the Night of Champions pay-per-view after Seth Rollins botched a Buckle Bomb on The Icon.

Bray Wyatt once revealed a story about his pitch for a Chainsaw match against the Stinger. The Eater of Worlds stated this during 'Super Bowl Sunday' after WWE ran a halftime NXT show during the NFL game, according to Sportster.

It was most likely going to be a cinematic match, which Bray Wyatt is no stranger to. The former world champion took on John Cena in a Firefly Funhouse match and beat then Universal Champion Braun Strowman in a non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules 2020.

Bray Wyatt caught Dutch Mantell's attention after WWE SmackDown segment

The former Wyatt family leader has chosen LA Knight as his first target. He has been haunting the former Million Dollar Champion for a number of weeks. Dutch Mantell spoke about Bray Wyatt and LA Knight's segment on SmackDown on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

"So, this angle, this little slant to it that they've done, is working, and they are not throwing it off at all once. That's the key to wrestling. What do you think they are going to do now? Where do you think they'll go? But they've got my attention wherever they go. I guess I'll go with them." [36:31 - 37:00]

Wyatt was released from WWE in a shocking revelation in July 2021. He was one of the biggest stars in the company as well as a top merchandise seller, which made the decision to release him strange. He rejoined the company in 2022 when he showed up at the end of Extreme Rules.

