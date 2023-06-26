When current AEW star confronted Brock Lesnar receiving a thunderous applause

Brock Lesnar is a WWE Superstar who is known for having an intimidating persona and being the dominant force in the ring. Only recently the Beast Incarnate has started showing a little of his true colors, and speaking more freely, aside from continuing to exert his dominance in the ring. However, way back in 2017, AEW star Samoa Joe was able to silence Lesnar if only for a moment.

This exchange happened on Monday Night Raw after the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in July 2017. This segment featured the Universal Champion at the time, Brock Lesnar, with his then-advocate Paul Heyman, and two of his challengers Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe. Both came out in order to demand a title match from Lesnar at Summerslam that year.

Paul Heyman began to run his mouth on behalf of the Universal Champion until Joe cut him off. He then took over the mic and began to make his presence known. At a point in the promo, Lesnar looked at Reigns who was simply standing at the side, which annoyed the AEW Superstar, and he commanded Lesnar to look at him. He simply grabbed back the attention of the Beast Incarnate very quickly, not something many superstars have done.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Few people could get this reaction from Brock Lesnar Few people could get this reaction from Brock Lesnar https://t.co/0NgvlaPxJe

WWE Superstar recounts being beaten up by Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstar Austin Theory talked about how it felt to be beaten up by Brock Lesnar. With Money in the Bank coming up, many superstars were asked to reminisce on their times as Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank. These include the likes of Seth Rollins, The Miz, Bayley, and current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

When asked about his memories of the Money in the Bank contract, Theory mentioned an interesting detail about his briefcase at the time being dented up. This was primarily due to being hit by it by the Beast Incarnate.

"The thing that s*cks is that I carry around a briefcase that was so dented up," Theory began. "The sad part was that a lot of those dents were from Brock Lesnar beating the cr*p out of me with it." [2:45-3:02]

WWE @WWE



@WWERollins, @itsBayleyWWE, What’s it like carrying the Money in the Bank briefcase through an airport? What did WWE Superstars keep in it? @mikethemiz and more answer as they reunite with the #MITB briefcase that catapulted them to the top of WWE. What’s it like carrying the Money in the Bank briefcase through an airport? What did WWE Superstars keep in it? @WWERollins, @itsBayleyWWE, @mikethemiz and more answer as they reunite with the #MITB briefcase that catapulted them to the top of WWE. https://t.co/yjcquYfyg4

It seems so long ago when this feud between Samoa Joe and The Beast Incarnate occurred. It goes to show that despite not beating Lesnar for the title, The Samoan Submission Machine is still the one to bring the champion reeling.

