WWE Superstar recounts Brock Lesnar "beating the cr*p" out of him

Brock Lesnar has enjoyed destroying a plethora of WWE Superstars over the years. In recent memory, one star who had to face the wrath of The Beast consistently is Austin Theory.

A-Town Down has been United States Champion since November 2022. Since capturing the title, Lesnar has attacked the young superstar many times, simply because he could. Notably, one such instance inadvertently helped Theory secure a win over Bobby Lashley in the main event of Monday Night RAW's 30th Anniversary Special.

Even before Theory became champion, he and Brock Lesnar met in the ring several times, from inside the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia to the former's Mr. Money in the Bank run. During an interview with WWE, Theory recounted carrying around the briefcase:

"The thing that s*cks is that I carry around a briefcase that was so dented up," Theory began. "The sad part was that a lot of those dents were from Brock Lesnar beating the cr*p out of me with it." [2:45-3:02]

The two even wrestled in a singles match at Madison Square Garden last year in the buildup to WrestleMania 38. The Beast decimated Theory.

Austin Theory wants to face Brock Lesnar in a stipulation match at WWE WrestleMania

Earlier this year, Austin Theory spoke to Wrestling Inc ahead of the Royal Rumble premium live event. During the interview, the 25-year-old was asked about a potential match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, to which he responded with:

“You know what? I’ll take the challenge,” Theory said. “If that’s the challenge, I’ll take the challenge.”

When asked about what type of match he'd like to wrestle The Beast in, A-Town Down had this to say:

“Definitely No Disqualification… Just because Brock’s definitely going to need all the weapons he can use.” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The youngest-ever Money in the Bank winner is currently riding a wave of momentum with a stellar run as United States Champion. Despite his success at the top of the division, there still seems to be a disconnect with fans.

