When a current AEW star picked up The Great Khali

A current AEW star showed his strength by picking up former WWE World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali. The star is none other than Mark Henry.

The WWE Hall of Famer is one of the strongest pro wrestlers in the business. He has built a career out of proving his might and showcasing his strength. Back in 1990, he won the 'World's Strongest Teenager' award. Since signing with the Stamford-based promotion, Henry has been given the moniker of 'The World's Strongest Man.'

Mark Henry has accomplished a lot in WWE. He is a former World Heavyweight Champion as well. Throughout his wrestling career, his strength has often been tested. Henry had been given the herculean tasks of lifting the heaviest weights and single-handedly moving large trucks.

Despite all of his accomplishments, there were still doubts among fans and other wrestlers during his feud with the Indian Giant. Many wondered if Henry would be able to hit the World's Strongest Slam on The Great Khali. During their match, the former World Champion shocked the wrestling world by comfortably carrying Khali and hitting his signature move.

AEW star Mark Henry was baffled by WWE splitting up Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes

During the 2023 WWE Draft, the Stamford-based promotion had split up The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

Upon seeing this, AEW's Mark Henry shared his honest thoughts on the decision on an episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast.

"Them being on the same brand was important," Henry explained. "Because you wanted to have them – Roman always has a hand in keeping [Cody] down. Even when Roman was not involved in a Cody story, they should've shown Roman laughing at a monitor, just belly laughing when Cody got beat, or somebody jumped him, almost like he had something to do with it. He kept pulling the rug under Cody. You can do that for a calendar year on the same brand," Mark Henry [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The AEW star was also upset that the promotion is now forced to start a brand new storyline for Rhodes. Currently, The American Nightmare is set to wrestle Brock Lesnar in their Backlash rematch at the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

