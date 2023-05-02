WWE may have made a mistake separating Roman Reigns and 2-time IC Champion in the 2023 Draft, says AEW star

AEW personality Mark Henry has commented on the WWE Draft 2023 separating Roman Reigns and his WrestleMania 39 opponent Cody Rhodes.

The recent Draft saw the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the two-time Intercontinental Champion join different brands, much to the dismay of the wrestling icon. However, Henry believes there is still room for a storyline between the two superstars.

In a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, the AEW personality shared his reaction to WWE Draft 2023 Night One, as you can view below:

"Them being on the same brand was important," Henry explained. "Because you wanted to have them - Roman always has a hand in keeping [Cody] down. Even when Roman was not involved in a Cody story, they should've shown Roman laughing at a monitor, just belly laughing when Cody got beat, or somebody jumped him, almost like he had something to do with it. He kept pulling the rug under Cody. You can do that for a calendar year on the same brand."

Henry mentioned that the creative team might have to come up with new storylines for The American Nightmare following the Draft:

"Now they're gonna have to come [up] with completely separate storylines for Cody now that he's not on that brand [SmackDown]." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Using Henry's reaction as an example, it seems that many are confused by WWE's decision to split the two stars on different brands. Fans will have to wait and see if they cross paths again in the near future.

AEW personality claims that a WWE RAW Superstar is better than Roman Reigns

Despite Reigns' triumphant run as champion, Mark Henry believes there is still someone out there who is a better wrestler than The Head of the Table.

On the Busted Open Radio podcast, The World's Strongest Man discussed the new World Heavyweight Championship and detailed how RAW Superstar Seth Rollins deserves to win the title. Henry added that Rollins is a better in-ring worker than Reigns.

"I would say Seth Rollins [when asked who should win the new World Heavyweight Championship]. I would say the best wrestler would be Seth Rollins [when asked who is the better wrestler between Rollins and Reigns], the best sports entertainer would be Roman Reigns, and the best champion would be Roman Reigns," Mark Henry said. [10:25 - 10:55]

Now that the 2023 WWE Draft is in the history books, do you think Mark Henry's opinion is valid? Let us know in the comments section below.

