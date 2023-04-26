WWE Legend claims RAW Superstar is better than Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been on top of the wrestling industry for nearly three years now. In many people's eyes, he is the best wrestler in the world. However, AEW star Mark Henry feels Seth Rollins is a better wrestler.

Seth Rollins and The Tribal Chief started their main roster careers with The Shield and the faction ended up becoming one of the greatest of all time. While Jon Moxley is one of the biggest stars in AEW, The Head of the Table and the Monday Night Messiah have become multi-time world champions and major stars in their own different ways.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry discussed the new World Heavyweight Championship. The World's Strongest Man stated that Seth Rollins should win the title that Triple H introduced on the most recent edition of WWE RAW.

He went on to say that the Visionary is a better wrestler than the leader of The Bloodline, whereas Roman Reigns is a better champion and a better sports entertainer.

"I would say Seth Rollins [when asked who should win the new World Heavyweight Championship]. I would say the best wrestler would be Seth Rollins [when asked who is the better wrestler between Rollins and Reigns], the best sports entertainer would be Roman Reigns, and the best champion would be Roman Reigns," Mark Henry said. [10:25 - 10:55]

WWE veteran Vince Russo commented on the new title

Fan reactions to the World Heavyweight Championship were mixed at best, with many feeling a third-world title is unnecessary.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo stated that WWE introduced the titles only to please their network partners.

"Just come out and say both of our television partners, USA and FOX, both of our television partners want a champion! Just say it! That's better than this. That is better than what you did! At least that explains it, bro," Russo explained. "And put him over; one guy can't physically, possibly, you know, defend both belts on two shows. Put him over in the process. But nobody beat him, so we're going to have another belt. Okay." [48:00 - 49:00]

With many credible big names like Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley on his roster, it will be interesting to see who Triple H crowns as the first winner of the new belt.

