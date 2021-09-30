When did Dan Lambert start American Top Team?

Dan Lambert started American Top Team in 2001. His aim was to provide fighters with world-class facilities to get all the MMA fighters their training under one roof.

Over the years, American Top Team has been the home of some of the best fighters in the world. The reigning UFC Women's Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion, Amanda Nunes, is currently a part of ATT. She has also been spotted at an AEW show alongside Dan Lambert.

Some of the most notable fighters to make it out of the gym include Andrei Arlovski and Junior dos Santos, both former UFC heavyweight champions. They have appeared on AEW in recent weeks, as well.

Current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is another notable name to have made it out of American Top Team. The team also got themselves involved when the former WWE Champion was part of IMPACT Wrestling.

Other notable fighters from ATT include Dustin Poirier, Tyron Woodley, Yoel Romero, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and more.

Are Dan Lambert and American Top Team moving to AEW?

Over the past few months, Dan Lambert has gotten highly involved in AEW. He, alongside his ATT fighters, has constantly been appearing on the promotion's programs.

On AEW programming, Dan Lambert paired up with the Men of the Year, Ethan Page, and Scorpio Sky. At AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, the two men defeated Chris Jericho and Jake Hager from the Inner Circle.

However, it was after the match when ATT's Jorge Masvidal caught everybody's attention. 'Gamebred' and other ATT fighters surrounded Jericho and Hager in the ring. The reigning BMF Champion would then hit Jericho with his infamous running, flying knee and took out the former AEW World Champion.

Masvidal's knee strike became famous after the UFC welterweight knocked out Ben Askren in a similar fashion within 5 seconds of their UFC 239 showdown.

