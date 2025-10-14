"When I got dropped on my head from Moxley" - Former AEW champion makes a major confession 

AEW top star Jon Moxley is known for his unhinged and hardcore in-ring style. Recently, another star on the roster, who is currently one of Moxley's heated rivals, made a huge confession about him.

The aforementioned star, who is also a former AEW World Tag Team Champion, is Darby Allin. He has battled major names in the company like CM Punk, MJF, Will Ospreay, and others. Moreover, Allin is also known for his impeccable pain threshold, endured from his opponents and his own daredevil style in-ring persona.

During a recent interview with Robbie Fox on My Mom’s Basement, Darby Allin was asked about the most painful finisher he had ever taken inside the squared circle. While he did not name a move, the man who has endured pain like no one else in AEW stated that it was Jon Moxley dropping him on his head.

“Painful finisher. Oh my god. I don’t even know. I probably… When I got dropped on my head from Moxley or something, I’d probably say that.”- H/T Fightful

Jon Moxley and Darby Allin are set for a huge collision at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view

Ever since Darby Allin returned to AEW from his successful expedition to climb the top of Mount Everest, he has been embroiled in a feud with Jon Moxley. The duo clashed in a hellicious Coffin match at All Out 2025 that saw Moxley win, but found himself set on fire by Allin after the match.

However, Allin stated that things were far from over between the two and challenged Moxley to an 'I Quit' match at All Elite Wrestling's upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleDream, which was made official. Moreover, the former TNT champion almost threw a Molotov cocktail on The Death Riders and their leader, displaying his fury ahead of the encounter with the former WWE Champion.

With Jon Moxley and Darby Allin ready to tear each other apart at WrestleDream, it remains to be seen who will utter the words, 'I Quit.'

