"When you and I started dating" - AEW star reveals their favorite MJF moment ahead of Dynamite 200

AEW World Champion MJF has been a staple of Dynamite programming since the show debuted in 2019, and a fellow roster member has a rather strange choice for their favorite Maxwell Jacob Friedman memory.

On August 2, AEW will celebrate the 200th episode of their flagship show, with a number of high-profile matches being booked to commemorate some of the company's original talent from 2019, as well as stars who have broken through over the past few years.

If there is one person who has made Dynamite his own over the past four years, it's the AEW World Champion MJF, who will address the fans in Tampa, Florida, this Wednesday.

See you on Wednesday. I’ve been here since before day one.200 episodes of Generational matches, moments, memories,blood, sweat, tears,sacrifices, and sins.Lots of things have changed in @AEW but there’s always been one constant.No one’s on the level of the Devil.See you on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/RjsWxe44gP

The AEW World Champion took to Twitter to ask his 'worshippers' what their favorite MJF Dynamite moment was over the past four years, prompting The Acclaimed's Max Caster to once again pop up with a hilarious answer.

"When you and I started dating," tweeted @PlatinumMax

If you ever wanted to find someone who has constantly managed to get under Friedman's skin on social media, look no further than Max Caster's Twitter page, where he has proclaimed his love for the Salt of the Earth on more than one occasion.

MJF suffered a defeat on AEW Collision

Usually, when MJF takes to Twitter, it's to say offensive things to his fans, tell everyone how much he's not looking forward to showing up to a certain town, or quite simply being a jerk. However, over the past few weeks, he has seemingly had a change of heart thanks to his relationship with Adam Cole.

Cole and Friedman began their alliance as enemies, but have since grown into one of the most popular duos in AEW thanks to their chemistry, a chemistry that almost won them tag team gold this past weekend.

Max and Adam faced FTR on the July 29 edition of Collision for the AEW Tag Team Championships, and while they gave it their best shot, the masters of the double clothesline fell short of the mark and lost the match.

Afterward, fans thought Max was going to turn on Adam out of frustration, but that wasn't the case as the two men embraced and look to continue their alliance this week on Dynamite.

