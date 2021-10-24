In a modern pro wrestling era where high-flying and sound technique wrestlers are becoming a big deal, the 6 ft 8-inch Lance Archer is steadily carving his legacy amongst the biggest giants this industry has ever produced.

Archer may not have tasted the main event level success throughout his entire career, but he's 20 year veteran of the wrestling business. Before joining AEW, the Murderhawk Monster worked with top-notch promotions like WWE, which not many people would be aware of to this day. This brings us to the topic of our article: when was Lance Archer released from WWE?

His two-year stint with Vince McMahon's promotion began in early 2009 under the name Vance Archer. The latter made a tremendous start on ECW by igniting a mini-streak by defeating stars like Tommy Dreamer and Goldust, to name a few. Archer even competed during the 26-man pre-show Battle Royale at WrestleMania 26.

The AEW star then formed an alliance with Curt Hawkins (The Gatecrashers) following the disbanding of the ECW brand. The duo began competing on SmackDown and were handed a 30-day contract to 'make an impact.' To cut to the chase, Archer had a roller-coaster run under the blue brand.

On November 19, 2010, WWE released Lance Archer from his contract. The Murderhawk Monster opened up about his time with the global juggernaut during an interview with Chris Van Vliet. Archer recalled his WrestleMania moment while stating that the brief run helped him move forward in the wrestling business:

"I could be sour; I could be bitter about my time there but what good does that do me to help me move forward in wrestling or life of whatever? And that was a cool moment to be able to lace up the boots and walk down the ramp and get in the ring at a WrestleMania,” Archer admitted. “It was the preshow battle royal that they would do pretty much every year."

Lance Archer suffered a nasty blow to his head on AEW Dynamite this week

During the first round of the AEW world title eliminator tournament this week, Lance Archer botched his moonsault against Eddie Kingston. The Murderhawk Monster took a nasty fall on his head, which caused concern for everyone watching.

Fortunately, Archer was able to get back up and finish the match, which saw him lose to a roll-up by Kingston. Following the bout, Lance Archer took to Twitter to provide an update on his condition. At 44 years, the AEW star is well past his prime, but can still bask in his glory if pushed more compellingly.

Also Read

What do you make of Lance Archer's pro wrestling career? Sound off in the comments section below.

Living Legend Dutch Mantell weighed in on Tony Khan and the 18-49 demographic here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman