AEW started 2022 by delivering two top-notch world championship matches featuring reigning champion Hangman Page and challenger Bryan Danielson.

In addition to the main event picture, All Elite Wrestling has also been doing a tremendous job building up other superstars and hyping up feuds that don't generally involve a championship belt.

Similarly, All Elite Wrestling also prefers to hype up their weekly shows, Dynamite and Rampage, and their YouTube shows, Dark and Dark: Elevation. The same can also be said for pay-per-views, which are also promoted quite heavily.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Thank you to everyone who watched #AEW Revolution on PPV or live in Chicago! And thanks to the wrestling media members who visited with me & asked great questions for over 30 minutes after the show. I appreciate you all coming to the PPV + your hard work & coverage of our shows! Thank you to everyone who watched #AEW Revolution on PPV or live in Chicago! And thanks to the wrestling media members who visited with me & asked great questions for over 30 minutes after the show. I appreciate you all coming to the PPV + your hard work & coverage of our shows! https://t.co/860fNWdNbT

With that being said, the burning question right now is, when is the next AEW pay-per-view in 2022?

The next pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling in 2022 is Revolution. The Revolution pay-per-view is scheduled for March 6, 2022, and will take place in Orlando, Florida. On the December 8, 2021, episode of Dynamite, the promotion announced that Revolution 2022 will take place at the Addition Financial Arena.

The Revolution pay-per-view is considered one of the "Big Four" pay-per-views in the promotion, alongside Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear.

As of right now, it is still way too early for Tony Khan's company to announce the matches for the upcoming event. However, we expect storylines to unfold on Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, and Dark: Elevation, and matches being confirmed in the same fashion ahead of Revolution.

What did AEW Revolution 2021 look like?

AEW Revolution 2021 had an incredibly stacked card featuring the likes of Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Darby Allin, Sting, Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and more.

The main event was an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch between Moxley and Omega, with the latter successfully defending his world title against The Death Rider.

Shida defended her women's championship against Ryo Mizunami. The Young Bucks defended the tag team championships against The Inner Circle's Chris Jericho and MJF. Scorpio Sky also won a ladder match to earn himself a future shot at the TNT Championship.

Also Read Article Continues below

The pay-per-view was considered one of the best of the year. Tony Khan and co. will surely look forward to replicating that success this year as well.

Could MJF go to WWE? Check out what two former WCW Champions think here

Edited by Angana Roy