"When it rains, it pours" - Fans feel bad for Tony Khan after top AEW star gets injured

AEW fans are expressing their sympathy for Tony Khan as one of the promotion's top stars finds himself sidelined due to injury. The star in question is none other than MJF.

At Full Gear, The Salt of the Earth defended his title against Jay White, but it appears the AEW World Champion has succumbed to another setback. Dave Meltzer confirmed the torn labrum, casting doubt on his ability to defend his title against Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End on December 30.

Reports confirm that MJF is now contending with a torn labrum, a significant setback that casts a shadow over his recent triumph as the AEW World Champion. Even as he prepares for a match against Samoa Joe, his in-ring hiatus looms large. A torn labrum typically requires surgery and a recovery period of four-six months.

This news has left fans sympathetic towards Tony Khan, whose promotion has been facing challenges recently, including issues with fan attendance and ratings for the show, and now, coupled with MJF's injury. However, several fans are now expressing their desire to see a match between Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland at Worlds End.

It will be interesting to see if MJF will relinquish his title on the upcoming edition of Dynamite. However, it's important to note that it's unclear whether he is appearing on the show or not.

Ric Flair wants to share the ring with AEW World Champion MJF

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who recently signed a two-year deal with All Elite Wrestling, has set his sights on World Champion MJF.

In an interview with Variety, The Nature Boy said he was dying to share the ring with MJF in a promo segment.

“I can still talk better than anybody. They’ll find out if they turn me loose. I’m dying to go one on one with MJF, man. It would get a rating too. ‘Let’s talk, young man,'” Ric Flair said.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan books any segments involving MJF and The Nature Boy, as he has signed a multi-year deal. As part of this new agreement, Flair's 'Wooooo!' Energy drink will become the official energy drink of AEW.

Do you think MJF has already re-signed with Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.