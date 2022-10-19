Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette might be happily married with a baby girl, but the couple naturally had to work their way up to that point. According to Paquette, she was the one to first show interest in The Purveyor of Violence.

Back in 2013, Moxley and Paquette seemed to have a budding relationship. As things began to blossom, Renee approached former WWE Superstar, Summer Rae. Summer was close to The Shield at the time. Since the Diva spent a lot of time around the group, the former commentator wondered whether she had something going on with Jon Moxley.

During Summer Rae's January 2022 appearance on The Sessions, Paquette recalled approaching the star to ask her if something could have been going on between her and any of The Shield members.

“I remember asking you, ‘You’re not like seeing one of them, are you?’ because that’s when I was like, ‘I think something’s happening with Jon and I, but I really don’t know.’ I wasn’t sure what was going on. You’re like, ‘Absolutely not! They’re like brothers to me. There’s no way.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, good, green light, here we go, baby.’”

Luckily for Renee, there was nothing going on and she soon had Jon Moxley all to herself. The couple eventually got married in 2017. Today, the pair seem stronger than ever, especially since they're reunited in AEW and will be working in the same promotion.

Renee Paquette has recently spoken on her prospects in AEW amidst Jon Moxley's contract extension

The couple have been together since 2013.

Jon Moxley recently announced that he'll be extending his AEW contract by five more years. His extension seems to have factored into Renee finally deciding to join the promotion.

As of yet, there has been no official word on what capacity Paquette will be involved in AEW. However, during a recent episode of The Sessions, Renee detailed what she hopes to do in the promotion.

"If the opportunity made sense and it was something that everyone was on the same page about - maybe - but I just don’t see that being what I want to do. I like doing the interviews. I think like just being the voice during the entire show is just not really my thing," Paquette said. (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

Regardless of what Renee Paquette ends up doing in AEW, the star won't have to wonder whether or not Jon Moxley is interested in her or not. With the couple now spending even more time together, hopefully their relationship continues to grow.

