"When’s the last time you had a match? You gotta get booked first pal," - Matt Cardona roasts absent AEW star

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona had some strong words for an AEW star as they are set to square off at an upcoming event.

The star in question is Shawn Spears, who is branching out into the wider world of wrestling over the next few months. His last appearance in AEW was in the 'Over Budget' battle royale before All Out. The Chairman wants to begin something new in the final months of the year.

Spears stated on social media that he wants to 'pedigree the s**t out of people' and claimed that Matt Cardona is first on his list. However, Cardona was quick to clap back with an insult of his own.

"You gotta get booked first pal," tweeted Cardona.

Shawn was quick to remind Matt that the two men will cross paths on October 10th in Perth, Australia, when Cardona and Steph De Lander take on Spears and his wife, former WWE Superstar Cassie Lee.

The AEW star then responded by saying that he will happily pedigree Steph De Lander as well, which prompted Matt to come back with even harsher words than before.

"Don't blow up. Don't get hurt. When's the last time you had a match? Even I have had more AEW matches than you!!!." Wrote Cardona.

Matt Cardona recently came face-to-face with another AEW star

Shawn Spears isn't the only AEW star who has recently had a bit of back-and-forth with the self-proclaimed 'Deathmatch King,' as Matt Cardona had a championship speech interrupted by another AEW star.

Cardona had just retained his House of Glory Heavyweight Championship over Homicide when he was confronted by Mike Santana, who just returned from a serious knee injury.

The two men have exchanged words on social media, leading to many believing that an eventual showdown between them will happen soon.

