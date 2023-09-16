Matt Cardona roasts AEW star ahead of his rumored return at Grand Slam, takes a jibe at his weight

Former WWE star Matt Cardona recently had a back-and-forth exchange on Twitter with an AEW star who ambushed him at an Indy Show.

The star in question is none other than Santana, who attacked Matt Cardona after he retained his House of Glory Championship from Homicide on Friday Night.

The two men have been taking massive shots at one another, and Cardona has finally responded to Santana after the latter bashed 'Indy God' gimmick.

You may be 265 pounds now but even you are not strong enough to carry your TRASH city! - Tweeted Cardona

Former WWE star Matt Cardona teases an appearance at AEW Grand Slam

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion recently talked about appearing at AEW Grand Slam after things between him and Santana spiced up.

After the attack on Friday, The Indy God sent a message to the former Inner Circle member on Twitter. Santana responded to Cardona's message in no time.

“I should be celebrating right now a big win over Homicide at House of Glory. Still your House of Glory Champion. I'm at the beautiful Holiday Inn Express, but Mike Santana. Santana is back. Had to show up on the indies, get a little pop ski to trend on social media. I probably didn't trend, though. Mike, stay in AEW."

Matt added:

"First of all, your name is Mike. That's news to me. Stay in AEW. Okay. Stay on Saturday nights. Wednesday nights. Stay away from the Indies. And that goes for everybody in AEW. Stay out of my world. I am the indie God. Okay. But, Santana, if you want me to come to your show, I can. Well, not on Saturdays because I'm booked, but on Wednesdays, I can come, and I'll show you who the true king of New York really is.” H/T:[WrestlingNews.co]

