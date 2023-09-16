2-time WWE tag team champion ready to appear at AEW Grand Slam: "If you want me to come to your show, I can"

A former WWE Tag Team Champion recently stated that he is open for an appearance at AEW Grand Slam. The former star has also made some appearances for AEW in the past.

The name in question is former WWE star Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) who teased showing up on the show to confront Santana after he successfully retained the House of Glory Title over Homicide on Friday night.

After getting attacked by the AEW star after his match, Cardona sent a message to Santana which also led to a response from him.

“I should be celebrating right now a big win over Homicide at House of Glory. Still your House of Glory Champion. I'm at the beautiful Holiday Inn Express, but Mike Santana. Santana is back. Had to show up on the indies, get a little pop ski to trend on social media. I probably didn't trend, though. Mike, stay in AEW. First of all, your name is Mike. That's news to me. Stay in AEW. Okay. Stay on Saturday nights. Wednesday nights. Stay away from the Indies. And that goes for everybody in AEW. Stay out of my world. I am the indie God. Okay. But, Santana, if you want me to come to your show, I can. Well, not on Saturdays because I'm booked, but on Wednesdays, I can come, and I'll show you who the true king of New York really is.” H/T:[WrestlingNews.co]

Former WWE star blames John Cena for getting kicked in the nuts

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona did not hold back while recently talking about 16-time World Champion John Cena.

Cardona and Cena worked together in a program involving Kane in 2012. This also resulted in an on-TV relationship angle between Eve Torres and Matt Cardona. However, at WrestleMania 28, the female star hit Matt Cardona with a low-blow to put an end to their relationship.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Matt Cardona shared his thoughts on John Cena and stated that he respects him but he had to suffer a lot due to the Cenation Leader.

“I think John Cena is the man. I have nothing but respect and love for John. People ask me all the time, ‘Are you coming to WWE?’ I don’t know. But if I did, I’d want to lay out John Cena. Like you just said, it’s because of John, I got pushed off the stage in a wheelchair. It’s because of him I got kicked in the nuts at WrestleMania. So John Cena, if you’re watching this, I can see you. That’s all that matters. I can see him," Cardona said. (H/T -Fightful)

