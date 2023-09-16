Former WWE star says he got "kicked in the nuts" because of John Cena; wants to lay out the 16-time world champion

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona did not mince his words while talking about John Cena.

The Indy God was involved in a program with the 16-time World Champion in 2012 that also included Kane and Eve Torres. Cardona started a romantic angle with Eve while John Cena was in a rivalry with Kane. As Cena's friend, Matt also became a target of Big Red Monster, which resulted in the latter attacking him on several occasions. Cardona also got screwed over by Eve in the end as the female star kicked him in the nether regions at WrestleMania 28.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Matt Cardona shared his thoughts on the 16-time world champion. He stated that while he has respect for him, he had to suffer a lot due to the Cenation Leader and would like to lay him out if he ever returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

“I think John Cena is the man. I have nothing but respect and love for John. People ask me all the time, ‘Are you coming to WWE?’ I don’t know. But if I did, I’d want to lay out John Cena. Like you just said, it’s because of John, I got pushed off the stage in a wheelchair. It’s because of him I got kicked in the nuts at WrestleMania. So John Cena, if you’re watching this, I can see you. That’s all that matters. I can see him," Cardona said. (H/T -Fightful)

John Cena will be present on WWE SmackDown tonight

John Cena recently made his return to WWE programming and is set to be a regular face on shows for the coming weeks.

The 16-time world champion was involved in a segment with Jimmy Uso during his last SmackDown appearance and on the upcoming edition he will be a special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Matt Cardona, meanwhile, has been teasing a return to his old hunting ground over the last few months. The 38-year-old has thrived on the Independent Circuit ever since leaving WWE but he seems ready for a return now. Cardona also recently asked Vince McMahon to call him.

