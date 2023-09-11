"I need to go back to WWE" - Former WWE star asks Vince McMahon to call him

A former WWE Superstar has urged Vince McMahon to call him for a possible return. The star in question is Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder).

Cardona was released by WWE three years ago, following a 15-year stint with the promotion. He has made a name for himself on the independent scene over the past three years and is now referred to by many fans as the "Indy God."

Taking to Twitter, Matt Cardona recently shared a video of himself walking down a street, and he certainly wasn't in a good mood.

Here's what he said:

"People want to know what it's like to be the Death Match King, the Indy God. I don't know if you can tell, it's fu*king raining. Just finished the show GCW in Brooklyn, I'm walking to my car, I'm hoping has not been towed in the rain. I wish you could see this. It is. It's raining. It's raining. Unbelievable. I need to go back to New York. I need to go back to WWE. Vince, call me pal!" (0.00-0.31)

Vince McMahon's relationship with Matt Cardona

Last year, Matt Cardona had a chat with Bleacher Report. The former WWE Superstar spoke in detail about his relationship with Vince McMahon.

Check out his full comments below:

"I always had a good relationship with Vince, especially the last couple of years. I'd go into his office, not necessarily to get things done but I was sick of pitching ideas to the writers and all that B.S. If it's going to happen, it's going to happen because Vince wants it to happen. Listen, not everything I pitched happened. A majority didn't, but at least I found out from Vince and not some writer." [H/T Bleacher Report]

Cardona added that he didn't have Vince's number and got a happy birthday text from him in 2021. He said that he started occasionally texting Vince since then.

What do you think? Should Vince McMahon bring Matt Cardona back to WWE?

