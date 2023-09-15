Former WWE Intercontinental Champion teases helping Cody Rhodes against The Judgment Day, makes interesting offer

This past Monday on RAW, Cody Rhodes single-handedly dealt with Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. The American Nightmare took care of a two-on-one assault and even hit Dominik with a Cody Cutter.

Despite that, Rhodes' good friend and former WWE star, Matt Cardona, made an interesting offer on social media. Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old asked Rhodes if he needed help against The Judgment Day and McDonagh.

Reacting to the assault by Mysterio and McDonagh, Cardona had an interesting two-word reaction.

"Need help @americannightmarecody?" wrote Cardona.

Since departing WWE, Cardona has been working on the independent circuit, where he is known as the Indy God.

The former WWE star has won championships and titles across numerous promotions.

Vince Russo recently discussed the storyline between Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

At the Payback Premium Live Event, Cody Rhodes announced Jey Uso as the newest addition to Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Russo suggested that Jey should still be connected to Roman Reigns despite the animosity between the two men.

"What I'm doing is...a lot of stuff that I throw out there, they're intricate storylines and they take weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks. If I'm writing the storyline between Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, then Jey is still connected to Roman [Reigns]. But we don't know that and I'm trying to paint Jey Uso as a babyface and maybe certain things and situations and circumstances happen where it may look like Cody Rhodes is the heel. And that's the picture Jey Uso is painting."

Russo added that Uso could then lure Rhodes into a trap laid out by Reigns.

"But bro, when I throw stuff like that out, that's intricate character work that you can't write on Monday morning. You need to start writing that on Tuesday morning, and you need to develop that all week long. That's what I'm doing and that's the big swerve. That Jey went over to kind of suck Cody Rhodes in this trap for Roman Reigns. But that's intricate writing that you really got to think through."

With Cody currently feuding with The Judgment Day, he could possibly team up with Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn, who also have had their issues with the faction.

Do you wish to see Matt Cardona forming an alliance with Rhodes in the future?