Ex-WWE writer suggests a huge twist in storyline between Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Jey Uso was brought back to Monday Night RAW by Cody Rhodes. With a lot of superstars already skeptical about Jey's presence on the brand, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo suggested a huge twist that could happen between the two men.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, hosts Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo discussed the Bloodline story as well as what could be next for Jey Uso and Cody.

Vince Russo suggested that Jey could be painted as a babyface and Cody could be falsely painted as a heel in a twist that would see Jey Uso still connected to Roman Reigns:

"What I'm doing is...a lot of stuff that I throw out there, they're intricate storylines and they take weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks. If I'm writing the storyline between Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, then Jey is still connected to Roman [Reigns]. But we don't know that and I'm trying to paint Jey Uso as a babyface and maybe certain things and situations and circumstances happen where it may look like Cody Rhodes is the heel. And that's the picture Jey Uso is painting." (4:01-4:51)

He said, however, that a big swerve like that requires intricate storytelling that can't be written on the day of the show:

"But bro, when I throw stuff like that out, that's intricate character work that you can't write on Monday morning. You need to start writing that on Tuesday morning, and you need to develop that all week long. That's what I'm doing and that's the big swerve. That Jey went over to kind of suck Cody Rhodes in this trap for Roman Reigns. But that's intricate writing that you really got to think through." (4:52-5:27)

Cody Rhodes hasn't been in a proper storyline in over a month

Although Cody Rhodes seems to be RAW's top babyface along with Seth Rollins, he's in a bit of an odd position. Ever since he defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023 to end their feud, he hasn't been actively involved in any story.

Sure, we've seen him regularly align with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn against The Judgment Day, but he has been more of a side character over there.

It's a bit surprising that WWE had nothing for him at Payback beyond The Grayson Waller Effect, and there doesn't seem to be anything in store for him at Fastlane in early October. That, however, could change very soon.

