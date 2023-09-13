4-time WWE champion is still waiting for Vince McMahon's call over possible return

In recent years, WWE has opened its doors to bring back some released superstars. Matt Cardona teased a possible comeback not too long ago and recently provided an update on the matter.

Cardona worked with WWE for 15 years before he was released in 2020. Afterward, he made it big in the independent circuit and became The Indy God. Fans have been waiting for him to return to the company sometime soon. His wife, Chelsea Green, is already part of the main roster, and the four-time WWE champion could follow her back to surprise the audience.

The Indy God recently uploaded a video on Twitter of himself walking down the street and looking visibly upset. He ended the video by asking Vince McMahon to call him, teasing a WWE return.

Fans reacted to the post, believing Matt is doing better on the independent circuit. The former WWE star took to social media again today for an update. He posted a four-word message for his fans to keep their hopes up.

"He didn’t call…yet," Matt wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see how this entire angle unfolds in the coming months. The Creative team pulled off a surprise by bringing back Nia Jax on RAW just before WWE’s merger with UFC to form TKO.

The Indy God recently opened up his last meeting with late WWE star Bray Wyatt

Fans were shaken to the core when the news of Bray Wyatt’s tragic passing broke out on August 24, 2023. Wyatt was seen as one of the most creative minds backstage and was loved by many for his friendly personality.

In a recent interview, Matt Cardona spoke about his final meeting with The Eater of Worlds. The Indy God mentioned that though they worked together during their time in Florida Championship Wrestling, they did not often cross paths on the main roster.

He added that they had a short meeting at Chicago airport when Wyatt was coming in for an episode of SmackDown while Cardona was flying out for one of his indie commitments. Here is what he said:

"We just chitchatted for a second and [shared] a big hug," Cardona recalled. " And we're not even that great of buddies, but that's just the type of guy he is — just a friendly guy, a happy guy, and man, what a loss. My thoughts are with his family at this time ... it's horrible."

Matt Cardona is among the many stars who have spoken out about Bray Wyatt’s love for wrestling and his fans. He was one of the greatest assets of the wrestling industry.

