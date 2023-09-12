38-year-old former WWE star recalls final meeting with Bray Wyatt before his demise

The WWE Universe was hit by the news of Bray Wyatt’s sad demise last month. Fans and superstars are still trying to come to terms with the tragic loss, and Matt Cardona recently spoke about his final meeting with The Eater of Worlds.

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules in October 2022 with a massive entrance. This opened the doors to a new beginning for the creative star.

However, health issues kept getting the better of him, and his final rivalry against Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania 39 had to be scrapped.

Fans were unaware of Wyatt’s condition as he stayed on the sidelines to recover from an illness. It ultimately got the better of him, and he passed away on August 24 due to a heart attack.

Former WWE star Matt Cardona has spoken about Wyatt’s tragic demise on a few occasions. In a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, the 38-year-old star revealed that the last time he met Bray Wyatt was several months ago.

The Indy God added that they met at Chicago airport when he was flying to fulfill one of his indie dates while Wyatt was heading for an episode of SmackDown in the Windy City.

"We just chitchatted for a second and [shared] a big hug," Cardona recalled. " And we're not even that great of buddies, but that's just the type of guy he is — just a friendly guy, a happy guy, and man, what a loss. My thoughts are with his family at this time ... it's horrible." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Matt Cardona and Bray Wyatt’s paths met in the ring while they worked together in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). However, the two men weren’t on the same level on the main roster and largely stayed away from each other.

Former WWE star Matt Cardona also expressed grief at Bray Wyatt’s passing

During his interview with Battleground Podcast, the 38-year-old star talked about several topics. He spoke about Terry Funk’s death before moving onto the topic of Bray Wyatt’s passing.

The Indy God spoke about the times they worked together and were on the road. He added that the late superstar was a great guy both in and out of the ring.

"As for Bray, man, it's still shocking and so sad," Cardona continued. "I worked with Bray so many times, whether it was during his FCW call-up [when] he was on the road. I never did The Fiend stuff — he was always way higher than me on the card, but he was such a great guy in and out of the ring." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Many current and former WWE stars have shared stories about the time they spent working alongside The Eater of Worlds. Fans will likely get to hear many more pleasant stories about the former WWE Champion in the coming months.

Should WWE induct Bray Wyatt into the Hall of Fame next year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

