Matt Cardona pays an emotional tribute to "one of the all time greats," Bray Wyatt

Windham Rotunda's (Bray Wyatt) sudden passing has stunned the professional wrestling world. One of his former WWE rivals, Matt Cardona, was amongst the many who penned a tribute on social media.

Back when Wyatt debuted on the main roster with his menacing stablemates, Zack Ryder was one of his first opponents, as they had several matches on TV and on the house show circuit.

Matt Cardona is no longer a part of WWE, but he spent nearly 15 years in the company, and Bray Wyatt was just one of his opponents during the lengthy tenure. However, Cardona considered Wyatt one of the greatest performers in wrestling history and, in a heartfelt post, said he was phenomenal to interact with, both inside the ring and backstage.

Cardona joined the wrestling community in sending his heartfelt condolences to Rotunda's family, as you can view below:

"He will always be remembered as one of the all time greats… Both in the ring and in the locker room. I'm lucky to have spent time with him in both places. My thoughts are with his family. RIP!!!"

How did Bray Wyatt pass away?

The former WWE Champion mysteriously disappeared from TV before WrestleMania 39, and it was later revealed that he was dealing with health problems.

WWE was reportedly being cautious with Wyatt, and recent positive updates had revealed he was working towards an in-ring return. Unfortunately, however, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that Bray Wyatt had been diagnosed with COVID earlier this year, which "exacerbated" his heart issues.

Expand Tweet

The talented superstar sadly suffered a heart attack on August 24th and was declared dead at the age of 36. Triple H broke the news with a shocking statement via Wyatt's family, and it was also confirmed that all proceeds from the superstar's merch on WWE's website will go to his family, Jojo Offerman, and children.

The tributes are also coming in from all corners, including various AEW stars, and you can check out the reactions here.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?