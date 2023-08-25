"That's terrible" - WWE fans react to the reported cause of Bray Wyatt's tragic passing

Bray Wyatt has tragically passed away at only 36 years of age. The news of the man who brought The Fiend to life and created the haunting Wyatt Family has sent an unstoppable tidal wave through the wrestling community. While fans struggle to cope with the news, they have reacted to the report of what caused his tragic demise.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported earlier that the star seemingly passed away due to a heart attack. This came after the star had reportedly been dealing with his heart issues getting worse when he contracted COVID earlier this year. This was the "life and career-threatening illness" reported earlier.

He was apparently recovering, even with plans in place for a return to the ring, when tragedy struck.

Now, fans have reacted in the comments of the original tweet.

The overall reaction was heartbreaking, as fans could not believe what had happened to one of the business's top names at such a young age.

Fans reacted to the news with tweets after learning the cause

Several others reflected on how fortunate they have been as fans to live in the same wrestling era as when Wyatt was showcasing his creative ability and telling stories that no one could forget.

Meanwhile, other fans referred to Terry Funk's tragic passing yesterday and how Wyatt's news coming so soon after made it seem all the more unbelievable.

There were a lot of fans also reflecting on how COVID-19 had affected the industry.

The many reactions of fans to the news of Bray Wyatt

The late great star was undoubtedly loved in the industry by fans and peers alike. It remains to be seen whether WWE will host a tribute show for Wyatt on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

At this tragic time, we at Sportskeeda would like to extend our condolences to Bray Wyatt's family and friends.

