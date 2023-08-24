WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk passes away at the age of 79

The WWE Universe is heartbroken upon finding out that hardcore legend Terry Funk passed away at 79.

There are very few wrestlers who leave a mark in the world of professional wrestling like Terry Funk did during his entire career. The former WWE Tag Team Champion has performed for over five decades, beginning in the '60s at his father Dory Funk's Western States Sports promotion in Amarillo, Texas.

The hardcore legend gained popularity after his work in Japan, Extreme Championship Wrestling, and World Championship Wrestling from the 70s to the 2000s. Funk had a short stint with the Stanford-based company from 1997 to 1998, where he teamed up with Cactus Jack (aka Mick Foley) and won the Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 14.

Funk returned to the company in 2006 and competed at ECW: One Night Stand in a tag team match alongside Tommy Dreamer and Beulah against Mick Foley, Edge & Lita.

The WWE Hall of Famer was popularly known for his work outside of Vince McMahon's organization, but his work has often been recognized by people in the industry throughout the globe.

In 2009, Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Dusty Rhodes alongside his brother Dory. The legend made several sporadic appearances in the coming years.

In his final years, Funk worked on the independent circuit and finally retired from in-ring competition in 2017. The Hardcore Legend's family hasn't revealed any details on his passing away as of now.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Terry Funk's family and friends.

