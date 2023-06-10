When The Rock savagely roasted a current AEW star

Let's take a look back at the time when The Rock fired verbal volleys at a top AEW star.

There is no doubt that The People's Champion was one of the best talkers in WWE. He made a name for himself by making fun of his peers in promo segments and in the form of 'Rock Concerts.'

The Most Electrifying Man in all of Sports Entertainment once showed up on an episode of Sunday Night Heat, aired on July 11th, 1999. The Rock had a lot to say about several stars that night, and one of them was WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn.

Gunn had recently won the King of the Ring tournament. While he was on cloud nine, The Great One humbled him with one single promo.

"The Rock understands what took place. The night you won King of the Ring, you got down on your knees, put your little hands together and said a prayer, and it sounded like this: 'Oh Dear God, you see, my name's Billy. And I just won King of the Ring. But there's just one problem: everyone still thinks that I ABSOLUTELY S***!'And then at that point, Billy, your house started to shake, the heavens opened up and God Himself spoke to you and said: 'Bob...' 'But my name's Billy...' 'IT DOESN'T MATTER WHAT YOUR NAME IS! You are absolutely right. You do s***," The Rock said. [H/T CageMatch.net]

NBC officially cancelled The Rock's TV series

The former WWE Champion's TV series based on his real-life story, The Young Rock, garnered a lot of attention when it was announced. The first episode aired back in 2021.

The show featured a couple of current WWE Superstars as well. Becky Lynch played the role of wrestling legend Cyndi Lauper. SmackDown star Grayson Waller also played a cameo as 'The Nature Boy,' Ric Flair.

After successfully running for three seasons, NBC has announced that the show has officially been cancelled.

Prior to The Young Rock, the former WWE Champion had starred in the HBO show, Ballers, which aired for a total of five seasons.

