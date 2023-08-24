"When you think of all the versions of Sting, I think Joker’s like 11th?", says unconvinced former WWE star (Exclusive)

Sting will team up with Darby Allin at All In and has reverted to his Joker gimmick for the occasion. However, is this the best persona for The Icon to take on? EC3 doesn't think so.

The Icon has worn many different faces over the years, despite his Crow-inspired persona being the most popular and well-known by fans. Joker Sting was a marquee character during his TNA run, but how does it compare to all the other versions of The Stinger?

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 praised The Vigilante for his innovation but questioned how popular his Joker gimmick is:

"Here’s the thing with no context: Joker Sting? Does it have enough of a lineage to really make people remember it? Because when you think of all the versions of Sting, I think Joker’s like 11th? I loved it! I thought it was cool. Kudos to evolving and doing something you’ve already done. I mean, a coffin match too? That just sounds like hijinks." (01:58-02:19).

Many have been concerned about The Icon's well-being in AEW at his age, but according to Tony Khan the veteran can retire whenever he feels it's time.

EC3 believes AEW is over-relying on gimmicks like Sting's coffin match for All In

AEW All In is gearing up to be the biggest pro wrestling event in modern history. After the entire match card had seemingly been revealed, EC3 said he believes that Tony Khan might be making a significant mistake.

Continuing in the same episode, the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion questioned why the AEW pay-per-view is stacked with gimmick matches.

"Unless you can put Sting and Darby versus AR and Strickland in a simple tag match at Wembley without the bells and whistles because every match doesn’t need to be gimmicked or bells and whistles and all of that." (02:35-02:48).

EC3 continued:

"Dude, how hard is it for – what’s the main event of that, MJF and Cole? Follow that in a singles match where every other match has some sort of absurd trinket attached to that. These people are paying money, they’re selling out because they wanna see the guys they haven’t seen in years. That’s good enough." (02:55-03:14).

Since the episode of Wrestling Outlaws was recorded, the match has been slightly tweaked. Christian Cage, who has a history with The Icon, will now fill in for AR Fox. It remains to be seen if The Icon will prove victorious or not.

What do you think about Christian Cage's addition to the All In match card? Sound off in the comments section down below!

