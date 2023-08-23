Tony Khan gives a definitive update on Sting's AEW future and rumored retirement

Sting's run in AEW has been heralded by many for the incredible feats he has been able to pull off at 64 years old. However, it is no secret that the clock is ticking on his time in the ring. Tony Khan has provided an update on The Icon's future in his promotion.

Speaking at a recent media call ahead of All In, Tony Khan was asked about the possibility of extending Sting's current deal with AEW. Khan responded with the following:

“Sting is very well aware that I would like him to stay as long as he feels physically up to wrestling. I think he enjoys doing it and he’s having a lot of fun."

Khan continued, stating that he does not want to "pull the plug" on The Stinger's career.

“When the time comes, Sting knows he needs to the one to say, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore,’ because I’m going to let him go as long as he wants. I want him to stay as long as he can. It’s so important to me that we let Sting finish his career the right way.”

Expand Tweet

It seems as though the ball is firmly in Sting's court at this point. It remains to be seen when The Icon will decide to call it a day and hang up his boots.

Sting and Darby Allin will team up at AEW All In

Sting is set for yet another blockbuster match in AEW when he teams up with his longtime ally Darby Allin to face off against the team of Swerve Strickland and AR Fox in a Coffin Match.

Expand Tweet

This match holds special significance for Allin, Strickland, and Fox, as the three share a wealth of history. The ongoing feud has become increasingly personal as a result, with the adversaries staging ambushes on one another outside the confines of AEW.

Although there are plenty of exciting bouts on the card for All In, this Coffin Match is in many ways a sleeper contender for match of the night.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot