When top AEW star went up against a member of WWE SmackDown's The Brawling Brutes

The Brawling Brutes, led by Sheamus, have become a dominant stable on WWE SmackDown. Butch and Ridge Holland were a prominent part of NXT. They made their main roster debut last year. In the 2019 edition of Survivor Series, the then NXT Champion Adam Cole defended his title against Butch, who was then known as Pete Dunne.

Despite appearing on a couple of WWE segments prior to 2017, Cole officially signed with the company in 2017 for their developmental brand. He then formed The Undisputed Era alongside Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.

WWE's 36th edition of Survivor Series took place over the weekend with the introduction of the popular NXT WarGames matches. A clip of Adam Cole's match with Butch from three years ago resurfaced on social media.

Adam Cole's future in AEW following concussion seems bleak

At AEW's Forbidden Door event earlier this year in June, Adam Cole suffered a concussion during his match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Since then, there has been no clarification on when he will return to in-ring action.

Additionally, Hangman Page suffered a nasty clothesline by Jon Moxley in their title match on Dynamite a few weeks ago. He later took to social media to highlight that he was fine and that it was not a serious cause of concern.

At the Full Gear media scrum, Tony Khan addressed the AEW stars' injuries:

“But I do think they will both be very well received and there’s a lot of fans looking forward to the return of the Adams. I think Hangman Page and Adam Cole both have a big perception upon their return and the most important thing is that both of them are doing really well.” (H/T Wrestletalk)

The 33-year-old star made his televised return on the August 3rd, 2022, edition of Dynamite, where he turned on The Elite, much to everyone's surprise. It has since been alleged that he was unable to compete any time soon, and his concussion was a serious cause of concern for the promotion's medical team.

Once the former NXT Champion is cleared to compete again, would you like to see him return on AEW or re-sign with WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

