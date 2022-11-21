Huge update on Adam Cole and Hangman Page's AEW return

AEW stars Adam Page and Adam Cole are both out of action due to the concussions they both sustained in the ring.

In June, Cole sustained his injury during a four-way battle at Forbidden Door for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, prompting that match to quickly end. On the October 18 edition of Dynamite, while competing in an AEW World Championship bout against Jon Moxley, Page fell down and landed awkwardly on the side of his head.

During the post-Full Gear media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan provided an update on the injuries sustained by Adam Cole and Adam Page.

Khan stated that he has spoken with both of them, and he is optimistic that both will return to the company.

“I’ve been in contact with both of them – both of them are doing very well. Again, they’re different situations but for both of them I’m optimistic we can get both of them back but I can’t say when either of them (returning) would be exactly." (H/T Wrestletalk)

The fans are eagerly anticipating their return, and they are both doing well, TK continued.

“But I do think they will both be very well received and there’s a lot of fans looking forward to the return of the Adams. I think Hangman Page and Adam Cole both have a big perception upon their return and the most important thing is that both of them are doing really well.” (H/T Wrestletalk)

Since his appearance on the August 3 edition of Dynamite, Cole has not made an appearance on television. He is recovering from a concussion, and it has also been reported that he has a torn labrum (shoulder injury).

A certain section of the wrestling world feels that Hangman Page is to blame for the notorious "Brawl Out" event that occurred after All Out involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette has criticized former AEW World Champion Hangman Page and claimed that he would have fired him if he had been in charge of the organization.

Hangman provided an update on the injury following his match against Moxley. Everyone here at Sportskeeda hopes that Hangman Page and Adam Cole will make a full healthy recovery.

