Jon Moxley and Hangman Page recently clashed during the main event of Dynamite: Title Tuesday. It seemed like a good match until the Anxious Millennial Cowboy suffered an injury due to an awkward landing from a Moxley clothesline.

Konnan and Disco Inferno gave their take on the unfortunate incident.

It's largely considered an accidental injury. But was Jon Moxley aggressive, or did Hangman Page simply not position himself correctly?

On the recent Keepin' It 100, the WCW veterans spoke on the matter, and Konnan believes that Jon Moxley was not at fault.

"Moxley’s not known for hurting people, I think he likes to get a little bit physical, and maybe it was an accident? (...) If you’ve ever accidentally hurt anybody, you know how bad you feel. You don’t want to hurt anybody," Konnan said. (01:46 onward).

In response to Konnan, Disco chimed in with his own take on the ill-fated situation.

"You could make a case that it was maybe Hangman’s, not fault, but maybe he turned too soon? Instead of waiting for the point of contact, he started flipping his body which ended up with [Moxley] clotheslining his head," Disco said. (02:33 onward).

Hangman Page will be out of action for an undisclosed time period. Meanwhile, Moxley is set to face MJF for the AEW World Championship during the upcoming Full-Gear pay-per-view.

Hangman Page recently broke his silence after his ill-fated match against Jon Moxley

Hangman Page's injury is unfortunately one more injury on the list of AEW's already growing incidents. But despite the scariness of his fall, the former World Champion seems to be in good spirits.

The star personally took to social media after his horrific injury to give everyone an update on his condition and to thank fans for their outpouring of love.

"hey thanks everyone for being so nice, im doing alright and feeling good today. had a nice panini for lunch. thanks to paul, medical, mox, brandon, bj, etc, (insert introspective yet merciless quote about unfinished business here)", Page tweeted.

It remains to be seen when Page will be back in action again, but now the two stars will have some interesting history to build their next match upon. Until then, Jon Moxley has an entire locker room ready to take the World Championship from him.

