"Where was this angle when it was live?" - Raging AEW fans call out Tony Khan and production team for unaired segment during Dynamite

The start of this week's AEW Dynamite was absolute chaos. Amid the all-out brawl, an interesting angle surfaced on social media, which attracted negative reactions from the fans.

During the opening segment of the January 22 edition of Dynamite, long-time rivals Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega came face-to-face. They met inside the ring to address their issues with The Don Callis Family.

Following the duo's disagreement to join forces against their common foe, Callis and his faction members, Bryan Keith, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kyle Fletcher, came out. This led Ospreay and Omega to put aside their differences and go up against their enemies, leading to an all-out brawl across the entire arena.

However, one of the most spectacular spots was Will Ospreay's moonsault from the edge of the balcony on top of the entire Don Callis family. However, AEW failed to capture the angle on TV and dropped it on social media instead.

This caused an uproar among fans. Some expressed anger at being unable to see this angle on AEW television. Furthermore, other fans called out Tony Khan and demanded the production team air replays and alternate angles of Ospreay's move.

"How about replays from different angles your production is lacking @TonyKhan," one wrote on X.

"Camera man p*ssed me off cuz we couldn’t even see this spot," another user commented.

"Where was this angle when it was live?" a user commented.

"Show extra/alternate angle of Kenny's moonsault?" another user tweeted.

Moreover, one hardcore fan did not hesitate to say that this spot and camera angle beat the programming telecasted for WWE's flagship show, Monday Night RAW.

While the fans did not see the moonsault on live television, they saw the unlikely duo of Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega team up to battle The Don Callis Family at the upcoming AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

