"Where was the backstory to this match" - Disco Inferno baffled over 5-time WWE World Champion's recent AEW outing

AEW Dynamite recently featured a blockbuster clash between Bryan Danielson and Dax Harwood. While hardcore wrestling fans were overjoyed with the booking, Disco Inferno wasn't impressed and questioned the purpose behind the contest.

Dax Harwood has been pushing to solidify his wrestling legacy for quite some time, as he has faced some of AEW's most prominent names over the past year. Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson is seemingly in the twilight of his full-time career, meaning every match of his is a must-watch for the spectators.

During a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno criticized AEW for booking a match between The American Dragon and Harwood without a credible backstory.

"I’ve asked this for a few weeks now, what’s the storyline here with Dax Harwood? It’s just – these matches are cold, like where was the backstory to this match? Why were they wrestling? Are they wrestling just because Dax Harwood wants to have a good match? Like, Dax wants his legacy and stuff but these matches have no storylines." (03:20 onward)

WrslnBadJedi🧹Ω💜🍪 @Ms_Bad_Jedi



The American Dragon Bryan Danielson submits FTR's own Dax Harwood!!!



#AEWDynamite WHAT A MATCH!!The American Dragon Bryan Danielson submits FTR's own Dax Harwood!!! WHAT A MATCH!!The American Dragon Bryan Danielson submits FTR's own Dax Harwood!!!#AEWDynamite https://t.co/KRZqCtPs4h

AEW has seemingly looked to prioritize the in-ring aspect of pro wrestling since its inception, as the promotion has recently showcased several compelling bouts. However, Dynamite's ratings have recently taken a hit, and the company could be looking to bounce back with some exciting angles.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

Disco Inferno suggests that older viewers like him could be losing interest in AEW due to lack of focus on storylines

While many hardcore fans might disagree with Disco Inferno, some may argue that pro wrestling is where it is today due to its storytelling aspect.

During the same episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno went on a brief rant on the state of storylines in the promotion.

"Bro, it’s very difficult for me at 55 years old to get into matches just because they’re good matches. I like storylines, I don’t care who it is! I’ve been in this business for 28 years, I know what good work is, I’ve seen enough of it, I want stories!" (03:46 onward)

In contrast to recent criticism, All Elite Wrestling has showcased several intriguing storylines in the past, featuring top stars like CM Punk and MJF. What could Tony Khan do to take the promotion to new heights? Only time will tell.

If you use one of the transcriptions above, please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes