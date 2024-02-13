“Where the F was Bayley?” - AEW star lashes out at WWE over The Role Model’s absence from WrestleMania 40 presser

Despite winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match, Bayley isn't being featured on posters or press events, and many more instances have occurred where she was seemingly neglected. She will face her former friend, IYO SKY, at WrestleMania 40.

AEW star Thunder Rosa called out WWE for not presenting The Role Model star at the recent WrestleMania XL kickoff press event held in Las Vegas.

The former AEW Women's Champion made her return to promotion last month. She was absent for a few months due to various health issues.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa said that featuring Bianca Belair and not the Women's Royal Rumble winner at the kickoff press event was disrespectful.

"Where the F was Bayley? Why are they not giving her the respect she deserves? I know she already started on Twitter. Put respect on people's names! [...] They need to do better with the women, with all of them. Especially right now, in 2024, with how things are going... it is imperative that women get more respect in more places that they deserve," Rosa said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

CM Punk demands people put some respect on Bayley's name

CM Punk hosted the WrestleMania XL presser alongside Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, and Big E at Las Vegas. After the event, he talked about how the 34-year-old wasn't talked about.

The Voice of the Voiceless posted an Instagram story and told everyone to put some name respect on the Role Model's name.

"I just feel the need to, as a broadcast journalist, express the fact that I really wanted to talk about Bayley and how she won the Royal Rumble for the women, and she wasn't represented on the poster. It felt like she needed a presence there. I got caught up talking about The Rock and [Roman] Reigns and Cody [Rhodes] and Seth [Rollins] and all that, but very much in the main event mix is Bayley. She won the Rumble, don't forget it, put some respect on her name," CM Punk said.

It will be interesting to see if she defeats IYO SKY and wins the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Who do you think she will walk out as the women's champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

