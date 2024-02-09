34-year-old star is "very much in the main event mix" despite being ignored at the WrestleMania 40 press conference, says CM Punk

CM Punk was part of the panel for the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event, which ended in chaos. The Rock turned heel after Cody Rhodes replaced him in the main event against Roman Reigns, while Becky Lynch confronted Rhea Ripley and heavily teased a 'Mania match.

However, one WWE Superstar was missing from the entire ordeal—someone whose match at WrestleMania 40 is already confirmed. After the press event, Punk made it clear that Bayley is still among the top stars at The Show of Shows as she won the women's Royal Rumble Match and chose IYO SKY as her opponent.

Despite that, she didn't appear in Las Vegas, nor was she even mentioned. CM Punk posted an Instagram story to remind everyone about Bayley and that he wanted to bring her up during the press event:

"I just feel the need to, as a broadcast journalist, express the fact that I really wanted to talk about Bayley and how she won the Royal Rumble for the women, and she wasn't represented on the poster. It felt like she needed a presence there. I got caught up talking about The Rock and Reigns and Cody and Seth and all that, but very much in the main event mix is Bayley. She won the Rumble, don't forget it, put some respect on her name," said CM Punk.

Bayley's WWE Women's Championship match with IYO SKY has been nearly two years in the making. The former Damage CTRL teammates will look to steal the show at WrestleMania 40.

CM Punk could have a major role at WrestleMania 40

Despite being injured, CM Punk might appear at The Show of Shows. He was among the hosts for the press event exactly one week after undergoing surgery for his torn triceps, which pretty much ensures the injury wouldn't stop him from showing up at Lincoln Financial Field in April.

WWE seemingly wants Punk on commentary until he is cleared to wrestle again, so that could be his role at WrestleMania 40. However, if he isn't at the booth, The Second City Saint would be a fantastic host for the two-night event as a whole. It would be fascinating to see him in the position.

Will CM Punk be at WrestleMania 40? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

