IYO SKY sends a one-word message after Bayley chooses to face her at WrestleMania 40

WWE has confirmed two matches for WrestleMania 40, with one of them featuring Bayley and IYO SKY. The two former stablemates will face each other for the WWE Women's Championship after The 2024 women's Royal Rumble winner made her choice for The Show of Shows.

She turned babyface on SmackDown. The Role Model stated that she knew about all the times SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane would make fun of her behind her back before The Kabuki Warriors attacked her.

While she fought back, Bayley and IYO didn't actually come to blows on SmackDown. The segment did end with the 'Mania match being confirmed, ending their 18-month alliance with a bang.

The WWE Women's Champion has since taken to Twitter to send a one-word message after the announcement. IYO SKY tweeted: "Well...."

It will be interesting to witness the build to this match, especially with two months until WrestleMania 40. Dakota Kai, who was not on SmackDown, will likely play a major role in the storyline between the former Damage CTRL stablemates. She had a heartbroken response to how things played out.

