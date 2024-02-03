Grand Slam Champion turns face for the first time in 4.5 years on SmackDown after Royal Rumble 2024

SmackDown and RAW General Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce were all over the post-Royal Rumble edition of the blue brand, and in one of the key segments of the show, there was a big face turn by a Grand Slam Champion for the first time in 4.5 years.

Aldis and Pearce were there to dictate the decisions made by Royal Rumble winners Bayley and Cody Rhodes. For the former, her decision was delayed on RAW due to Nia Jax's assault on Rhea Ripley.

In what would be a huge twist, Bayley confronted IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane over how they speak behind her back and don't truly support her. The Kabuki Warriors began to attack her before Bayley returned, thanks to a metal pipe she kept handy. After announcing her decision to face IYO at WrestleMania 40, the Grand Slam Champion turned face for the first time since the summer of 2019.

It's shocking to think that Bayley has been a heel for that long - but her year-long reign as SmackDown Women's Champion happened with her being a heel.

Even during the pandemic era, when she was one of WWE's MVPs on RAW and SmackDown, she was a heel, and her return with Damage CTRL saw the evolution of that character.

However, it's been a long time coming, and it marked the first official match on the WrestleMania 40 card

