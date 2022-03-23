"We have our next big babyface" - Which AEW star did Triple H see big things for in NXT?

AEW star Jake Atlas has revealed that after his debut for NXT in 2020, head honcho Triple H told Atlas that NXT had found "their next big babyface."

Atlas made his first WWE in-ring appearance in April 2020, losing a short match to Dexter Lumis. Despite being on the losing end of the contest, Atlas became a mainstay on NXT television throughout the pandemic era of the show.

Speaking on the Highspots Network's "Sign it Live" stream, Atlas looked back on his NXT debut. The former gymnast was taken by surprise when he was announced to face Lumis upon his arrival.

"I just remember getting an email saying, ‘Hey, you’re debuting on TV,’ and like, it was just so cool that they treated it — it was meant for him [Dexter Lumis]. They started a program with him, but like the social media accounts and everything were just like, yeah, we have two debuts. Like really treated it like I was being introduced as well. But yeah, and he was awesome to work with" (H/T POST Wrestling).

Jake Atlas remembers the kind words Triple H had for him once he stepped back through the curtain.

"The one thing I remember from that match is just coming back from the curtain and the lead writer at the time and Triple H just being like, ‘We have our next big babyface,’ talking to me once I got down. Unfortunately, nothing came out of that but it was nice to hear that after the match. It was really reassuring that I did a good job but Dexter’s a good guy so…" (H/T POST Wrestling).

Triple H has been high on a lot of AEW talent for a long time

Jake Atlas isn't the only AEW star that Triple H has wanted to push to the moon. Before AEW was even created, The Game was looking to bring The Elite to WWE in various capacities.

AEW World Champion Hangman Page would have been brought into NXT, while The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Cody Rhodes would have gone straight to the main roster.

However, The Elite would go on to forge their own path and create AEW alongside Tony Khan.

