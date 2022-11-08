Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently went off on AEW President Tony Khan for bringing back Katsuyori Shibata to the promotion.

Last week on Dynamite, Orange Cassidy successfully retained his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus. Post-match, PAC attacked Freshly Squeezed and tried to hit him with a hammer, but Katsuyori Shibata surprisingly appeared to make the save.

The two men faced off on the latest episode of Rampage, where Freshly Squeezed emerged victorious against the NJPW star.

However, on the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager thought that AEW messed up Shibata's return. He was displeased with the generic entrance and the lack of information going into the return.

"They [AEW] brought him [Shibata] out on television just wearing a godd*mn parking attendance outfit like everybody would know 'oh my God, look it's f**king liberace,' I don't know, what the f**k?," Cornette said. [9:09 - 9:20]

Cornette stressed that every wrestler who shows up from NJPW has the same expression, same build, and same hairstyle. He added that Tony Khan assumes every fan would know a certain wrestler, but that is not the case.

"But these guys from New Japan, they cut.... and they're in a big building and they're..... they're not even..... maybe sometimes they put their name up on the screen so people might have a clue, but you can't just see who these f**king people are. You know instantly,when they're all just dressed like godd*mn shlubs that just wander in. Same expression, same haircut, same basic size. He assumes everybody knows who everybody in the world is," he added. [9:42 - 10:13]

The NJPW star first appeared in the company at Forbidden Door on June 26, earlier this year, to save Cassidy from a beatdown at the hands of The United Empire.

Katsuyori Shibata tried his luck against AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy

The 42-year-old Japanese star made his All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut on Rampage last Friday against Freshly Squeezed in a dream match for the AEW All-Atlantic Title.

Katsuyori Shibata tried his best and even mimicked Orange Cassidy's Kicks of Doom. However, it wasn't enough, as the champion dispatched the challenger with an Orange Punch to retain the title.

It was reportedly one of the matches Shibata requested for his short run in All Elite Wrestling. According to reports, the NJPW star also wants to collide with Bryan Danielson.

It remains to be seen whether a potential match between the two stars will take place anytime soon.

