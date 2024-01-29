"Who do these people think they are" - Fans react after rumors of top AEW stars refusing to lose emerge online

A wrestling stable in AEW is facing flak after a fan pointed out that they are not comfortable jobbing - which essentially means putting over their opponents and losing matches.

Jobbing is a common concept in wrestling, and even the hottest wrestlers have jobbed at some point in their career; either when they are new to the business or are looking to retire from the ring. The stable that's allegedly not comfortable putting other wrestlers over is The House of Black, which consists of Malakai Black, Brodie King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart.

When a comment about House of Black's alleged refusal to job reached social media, the reactions were quick and fast.

"Stop fantasy booking Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews in big-time singles matches on the timeline man. They're not doing jobs and Tony Khan wants to be a coward over it. Enough of this," the tweet read.

There were, of course, reactions:

News about some of the biggest names in wrestling refusing to put young talents over has grabbed headlines since time immemorial, but this is probably the first time that rumors about a current stable refusing to do the job have cropped up.

Several wrestling icons have criticized AEW's Tony Khan for his booking

If there's one thing Tony Khan has faced severe criticism for, it's his booking. Some fans think that Khan books matches like a fan, and doesn't have it in him to do strong bookings. The thought is shared by several wrestling icons. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently noted that AEW storylines seem to be an excuse for a match.

Even Jim Cornette has spoken out about the quality and safety aspects of AEW matches. With rumors about the stable refusing to 'job', there might be more questions about how strong of a hold Khan has over the roster of the Jacksonville-based company.

What do you think? Should TK do some offensive bookings? Tell us in the comments section.

