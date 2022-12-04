"Who's the Joke on?" - Former WWE writer slams The Elite for mocking CM Punk amidst AEW's alarming drop in ratings

Vince Russo has slammed the way AEW stars Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks mocked CM Punk during a dip in ratings.
The Elite only returned from suspension following the 'Brawl Out' incident at Full Gear. But after losing their comeback match, the trio have been embroiled in a Best of Seven series for the AEW Trios titles they had inaugurated before they were stripped of them.
During the second bout in Chicago, CM Punk's hometown, the trio made use of several references to him and his situation. Kenny Omega even hit PAC with a GTS.
Vince Russo took to Twitter to berate their behavior, citing drops in audience numbers and questioning whether they have their priorities in the right place considering their role as EVPs of the company.
"AEW Marks can't UNDERSTAND why I don't take their company seriously? Your initial audience on TBS is down 600k from where you started OVER 3 years ago. So what do you do? You have three EVPs of the company mock a wrestler who's no longer there. Who's the joke on?" - Vince Russo via Twitter
The Elite were 2-0 down heading into last week's AEW Dynamite. Matt Jackson scored the pin this week after a high-octane bout to drag the series back to 2-1. They will face each other for match four at Winter is Coming.
How did fans react to Vince Russo's AEW criticism?
Russo can be divisive when it comes to wrestling fandom. Known for some of the more 'out there' angles to be used in wrestling, his critique is often met with both ire and awe.
This time it proved to be no different, with a number of fans offering their thoughts on the matter. One such tweet was a shot at WWE's ratings which have suffered a drop as well.
Then there were some who agreed with his estimation of the spot and others who felt he was being unfair. Some also argued the point he made on CM Punk no longer being with the company. There were those who felt he would return to face the Elite in 2023.
What do you make of Vince Russo's comments? Let us know in the comments below.
Vince McMahon loves a current star. Kurt Angle gave us all the details here.