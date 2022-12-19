"Who's putting this s**t together" – Jim Cornette blasts top AEW star's first singles match in 4 weeks against former champion on Dynamite

AEW star Jungle Boy recently had a well-received feud with Christian Cage, but according to Jim Cornette, the young star has seemingly not learned enough from the veteran to be a major star.

Jungle Boy was once called one of AEW's "Four Pillars" and while the term was initially coined by MJF, this quickly put a lot of expectations on the star. Unfortunately, his tag team championship run was largely criticized, leaving his eventual betrayal at the hands of Christian Cage something that fans hoped would elevate him.

During the recent Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran harshly criticized the star's recent match against Brian Cage.

"This was two Indie guys doing an Indie match with no leader, and Brian Cage trying to do 10,000 moves whether he can do ‘em or not. Finally, in the finish, I know they want to get Jungle Boy over but the finishes are so flat… Who’s putting this s**t together?" (02:02:16 onward).

Jim Cornette recently speculated that Jungle Boy was getting ahead in AEW not due to his skill, but because of his relationship with Tony Khan.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results here.

Jim Cornette also took the moment to demolish the entire AEW locker room

All Elite Wrestling has tried to set itself apart from other promotions ever since it first aired in 2019. Since then, however, the promotion has faced plenty of criticism, especially when it comes to the roster and how the stars are booked.

During the same episode, Cornette also harshly slammed not only Jungle Boy but also made a few references to other names in the promotion that he didn't like.

"None of these guys have a g****mn s**t bit of personality if they can’t f**king text somebody or play a video game they’re dead in the f**king water. These guys are bland, boring, and they’re p***ies. They’re just big f***ing p***ies and all they want to do is f**king flip around and cartwheel like a bunch of male high school cheerleaders." (02:01:38 onward).

AEW Dynamite's ratings have fluctuated across the past few weeks, with many fans questioning the direction of the show. Could Jim Cornette's speculation be correct, and that the fault simply lies with the talent signed and not the product?

If you use the transcriptions above, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes