"Whoops!" AEW name reveals details of backstage incident with Ric Flair

Ric Flair made his surprise debut during last night's AEW Dynamite and it seems like The Nature Boy will be heavily featured alongside Sting. However, backstage, a funny little incident happened with Flair.

Naitch's presence in AEW could likely lead to many potential storylines with the star-studded roster of the promotion. It's currently unclear whether he was welcomed by all, but Flair will undoubtedly be a major backstage presence.

According to AEW/ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni, he was hilariously in a room right next to Ric Flair's last night but had absolutely no idea.

"... I was in a room next to a room marked "Special Guest" all night. I assumed it was Okada. Whoops!" Riccaboni posted.

Expand Tweet

The Nature Boy recently broke his silence after his AEW Dynamite debut and teased what might end up being a major storyline between him and Sting.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Could Ric Flair's presence in AEW result in a Four Horsemen reunion?

The Four Horsemen were one of the most dominating factions in Jim Crockett Promotions. The original lineup included Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and Ole Anderson. Notably, in 1989, Sting briefly joined the faction alongside Arn, Ole, and The Nature Boy.

Due to this, veteran journalist BIll Pritchard believes there's a chance that the Horsemen could reunite one more time in AEW, as part of Sting's Swan Song.

"Ric Flair is in AEW now, and Arn Anderson is still there. Arn also owns the trademark on Four Horsemen... what are the chances that this Sting farewell tour also includes a 4H reunion? #AEWDynamite," Prichard posted.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if the legendary stable reforms one more time, but with both Ric Flair and Arn Anderson in AEW, this could become a reality. Only time will tell, but it seems that The Nature Boy's presence in the promotion will indeed lead to many interesting angles for Sting across his final run.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.