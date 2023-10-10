Why is "Beyonce AEW" trending? Looking at the possible answer

It's been a while since the phrase 'Beyonce AEW' trended on X, formerly known as Twitter. Now, both these names are far, far away from each other - but there seems to be some connection that the social media audience is making. Some are random, some are fun and some are just out there.

Here's looking at the tweets connecting Beyonce to AEW

One keen-eyed fan saw an AEW wrestler's scowl on Beyonce's face

One account has posted a photo of the Queen Bee with a weird look, and it somehow reminded them of the scowl that's perpetually on Powerhouse Hobb's face when he's facing an opponent.

Another fan wore a Beyonce jacket to WrestleDream and posted about it

Another young fan wore what they termed a 'beyonce tassel' jacket to their first pay-per-view, WrestleDream, and posted about it with the two hashtags.

One reporter asked IYO Sky if she'd face Taylor Swift and this account went wild with conjecture

During the Fastlane press conference, someone asked IYO Sky, who retained her WWE Women's Championship if she'd like to face Taylor Swift at Wrestlemania. Sky's reaction was, of course, priceless. And one social account connected that question to AEW bringing in Knowles.

Mainstream musical celebrities making their way to the wrestling ring is not new. Snoop Dogg has had a WrestleMania moment at WrestleMania 39, Machine Gun Kelly was featured in WWE RAW in 2015 and Bad Bunny regularly appeared on WWE Television.

But of course, having Knowles in an AEW ring, or Taylor Swift in a WWE one would be an event for the ages. Every wrestling franchise is closely connected with the world of music anyway, because of production requirements like entrance music and live music during the live shows.

What do you think? Would Swift or Knowles ever think of getting into a professional wrestling ring? Tell us all about it in the comments section below.