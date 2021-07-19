"Why are you calling yourself a goat?" - AEW star recalls hilarious moment with Vince McMahon

Chris Jericho recently recalled a hilarious interaction with WWE chief Vince McMahon, who was perplexed by the former AEW Champion using the term "G.O.A.T." to describe himself.

Fans use many terms to refer to Jericho in addition to terms like "Le Champion" he uses to describe himself. One of those is G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All-Time), which the former AEW Champion adopted upon returning to WWE in 2016.

Chris Jericho recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast, where he disclosed that he picked up G.O.A.T. from a rap song. The AEW star stated that hardly anyone was aware of the term at the time, including Vince McMahon, who asked Jericho why he called himself a "goat."

"It’s funny because I started using that in 2016 when I came back, and no one even really knew what it was. I got it from a rap song. I remember Vince saying ‘Why are you calling yourself a goat?’ I’m like ‘it’s the greatest of all time.’ I wish it was a better name like a bear, or the rhino, but the G.O.A.T. kind of sounds dopey. Now of course, everyone uses it," said Chris Jericho (H/T - WrestlingInc)

AEW's Chris Jericho explains how he perceives what G.O.A.T means

Jericho explained that G.O.A.T. doesn't necessarily mean being the best of all time, but it's a symbol of longevity and relevance. The former AEW Champion cited the example of the legendary David Bowie, saying while he may not be the best singer of all time, he knew how to keep himself relevant.

"What I think I am one of the G.O.A.T.s of is longevity and always keeping relevant. Also, just always evolving. The G.O.A.T. of evolving. Like David Bowie might not be the greatest singer of all time, but he is the G.O.A.T. of always changing his character and keeping it fresh, and evolving into something different, but still being David Bowie at the root of it. I think it’s the same for Chris Jericho in that I always do change things," Jericho said.

There's no doubt the AEW star deserves the term. It's hard to point at anyone else apart from Jericho who can consistently reinvent themselves at an age when most quit the business.

Do you think Chris Jericho rightfully terms himself as the G.O.A.T. of professional wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

