"Why is Cody actively trying to destroy what he created?" - Fans react to Cody Rhodes saying AEW star could join WWE down the line

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes recently spoke on the possibility of a top AEW name joining WWE in the future. The American Nightmare has since faced backlash from fans on social media as they believe that Rhodes is trying to bring AEW down by his comments.

The star in question is none other than MJF, who is the biggest star in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Max is also the current and the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in the company's history. However, MJF has been very open about possibly jumping ship to WWE, which has led to many believing that we could see him in the Stamford-based promotion after his contract reportedly expires in 2024.

On Twitter, Cody Rhodes' statement on MJF's possible WWE arrival was posted by an account:

The fans have taken to Twitter to react to Cody Rhodes' comments:

"Why is Cody actively trying to destroy what he created"

Cody Rhodes believes AEW star MJF will join WWE

Cody Rhodes recently stated that the current AEW World Champion MJF will one day join the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking in an interview with YES Network, Cody Rhodes claimed that MJF will end up in WWE in the future:

"I think one day we will see MJF in WWE. I think one thing I'm really proud of him for. For those who don't know, MJF was one of my recruits and probably the one I'm most excited about, just because his potential, his personality, his overall professionalism, his being. But one thing I'm proud of him for doing is, if you notice, he's put on a lot of muscle and he's put it on safely over the last year and a half," he said.

Cody continued:

"And when he does make that jump. And I don't know when that is. But if he comes to WWE, and had to stand across from guys like Drew McIntyre, you have to stand across from guys like Omos, or gosh Brock Lesnar, and again I'm not shaming anyone that's not hitting the gym, but it is part of what we do now, you gotta be able to swing the pat with the big boys. Watching him grow physically, it seems like maybe he knows where his future lies. But really your guess is as good as mine. I never bother him about it because I just wanna remain the friends we've become today." [19:57 - 21:18]

